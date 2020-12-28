Gregory recorded six tackles (three solo) including 1.5 sacks, while adding one pass defended and another tackle for a loss in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

He was a constant presence in the Philly backfield when he was on the field, whether on passing or running plays, and Gregory is showing signs of developing into an every-down defender rather than simply a pass-rush specialist. The 28-year-old has 3.5 sacks through nine games this season, and he'll set his sights on taking down Daniel Jones in Week 17's clash against the Giants.