Gregory is in New York on Tuesday to meet with league officials about his reinstatement,Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A quick decision from the NFL isn't likely, and the Cowboys may not find out if Gregory will be available for the 2018 campaign until training camp. The 25-year-old defensive end has failed at least five drug tests since being taken in the second round of the 2015 draft, and he managed only one sack in 14 NFL games before sitting out all of last season.