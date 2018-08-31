Gregory was not with the Cowboys for Thursday's final preseason game due to a meeting in Chicago with the NFL's medical director, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, he's not being threatened with another suspension -- instead, the meeting was to ensure that Gregory's current treatment program was complaint with the requirements for a player in Stage Three of the league's substance abuse program. The defensive end will receive drug testing up to 10 times a month as part of Stage Three, and he could miss the occasional team meeting or practice for further check-ins with the league, but at the moment Gregory appears in the clear and ready to finally make an impact as an NFL pass rusher.