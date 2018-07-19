Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Not cleared to practice
Gregory's reinstatement from his suspension is conditional, and while he will be able to take part in team meetings and conditioning work when training camp begins, he's not yet eligible to participate in practices or play in games, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Full reinstatement will occur once the league is satisfied he has the resources in place to avoid further disciplinary issues, and of course assuming he doesn't fail any future drug tests. Gregory has only played two games in the last two seasons, but the 2015 second-round pick could still contribute in the Cowboys' pass-rush rotation as he tries to get his career back on track.
