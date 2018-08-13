Cowboys' Randy Gregory: On track for Week 1
Gregory is now expected to be in the lineup for the season opener against the Panthers on Sept. 9, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
The defensive end took part in team drills for the first time in training camp Sunday after working through individual drills Saturday, and his conditioning no longer appears to be an issue. Gregory's marijuana suspensions have kept him sidelined since the final game of the 2016 season, and it's impossible to say what kind of impact he might have as a pass rusher once he's back in the DE rotation, but at the very least his career seems to be back on track.
