Gregory (concussion) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gregory suffered the concussion in the season opener against Carolina, but he was held out of Sunday night's game against the Giants despite returning to practice Friday. The extra time off appears to have helped Gregory in his recovery, and an update on his status will come once the Cowboys release their first injury report of the week.

