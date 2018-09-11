Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Organization not fearing suspension
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he believes Gregory (concussion) is only at risk of missing the team's Week 2 matchup with the Giants for health-related reasons rather than as a result of any suspension from the NFL, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Shortly before the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Panthers on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Gregory suffered a substance-related relapse in August, potentially subjecting the defensive end to another suspension. Gregory ended up suiting up in the Week 1 contest, in what marked his first regular-season appearance since 2016, playing 16 snaps before exiting with the concussion. Schefter suggested the NFL is continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding Gregory's latest violation of the substance-abuse policy and could rule on the matter as early as this week, but Jones' comments suggest that nothing on that front is imminent. For now, it appears Gregory's main focus this week will be advancing through all five steps of the NFL's concussion protocol in time to be included in the team's defensive-line rotation in the divisional matchup.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Suffers concussion•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Facing discipline again•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Misses preseason finale•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Collects preseason sack against Cards•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: First game action since 2016 season•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Impressive day of practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...
-
MNF Recap: Golladay in?
A couple of blowouts on Monday Night Football may not have made for great viewing, but Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.