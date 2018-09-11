Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he believes Gregory (concussion) is only at risk of missing the team's Week 2 matchup with the Giants for health-related reasons rather than as a result of any suspension from the NFL, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Shortly before the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Panthers on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Gregory suffered a substance-related relapse in August, potentially subjecting the defensive end to another suspension. Gregory ended up suiting up in the Week 1 contest, in what marked his first regular-season appearance since 2016, playing 16 snaps before exiting with the concussion. Schefter suggested the NFL is continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding Gregory's latest violation of the substance-abuse policy and could rule on the matter as early as this week, but Jones' comments suggest that nothing on that front is imminent. For now, it appears Gregory's main focus this week will be advancing through all five steps of the NFL's concussion protocol in time to be included in the team's defensive-line rotation in the divisional matchup.