Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Participates in morning walk-throughs
Gregory participated in morning walk-throughs Monday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gregory still has yet to participate in practice in training camp. Still, this is a step in the right direction for the 25-year-old defensive end following his conditional reinstatement from an 18-month suspension. Gregory is expected to be in pads at some point this week, but no timetable has been give for his first practice.
