Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Participates in morning walkthroughs
Gregory participated in morning walkthroughs Monday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gregory still has yet to participate in practice in training camp. Still, this is a step in the right direction for the 25-year-old defensive end following his conditional reinstatement from an 18-month suspension. Gregory is expected to be in pads at some point this week, but no timetable has been given for his first practice.
