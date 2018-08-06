Gregory participated in morning walkthroughs Monday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gregory still has yet to participate in practice in training camp. Still, this is a step in the right direction for the 25-year-old defensive end following his conditional reinstatement from an 18-month suspension. Gregory is expected to be in pads at some point this week, but no timetable has been given for his first practice.

More News
Our Latest Stories