Gregory (eye) is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against Washington, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 28-year-old notched his first sack since 2018 Thursday, getting to Alex Smith for a first-quarter takedown. After being poked in the eye, however, it's unclear whether Gregory will be able to make it back onto the field for the remainder of the Thanksgiving showdown. Depth at defensive end would be depleted in his absence, as Justin Hamilton is the only other backup readily available at the position.