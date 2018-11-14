Gregory had his second sack of the season in Sunday's 27-20 win at Philadelphia.

Gregory has been dealing with a knee issue since mid-October but was able to match his highest snap total (40) of the season against the Eagles. Taco Charlton (shoulder) was inactive Sunday and Gregory should continue to see an increased role if Charlton remains sidelined any further.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....