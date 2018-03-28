Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Preparing to apply for reinstatement
Gregory (suspension) is getting ready to apply for reinstatement from the NFL, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gregory is in the midst of an indefinite suspension due to multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy. In fact, after he received said ban in January of 2017, he tested positive for a banned substance, marijuana on this occasion, marking his seventh failed drug test since joining the NFL as a second-round pick in 2015. According to Moore, Gregory otherwise has stuck to the program required of him to be reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell.
