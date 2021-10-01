Gregory (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers but expected to suit up, Jon Mochota of The Athletic reports.

Gregory was listed as a limited participant on Friday's practice estimate after sitting out Thursday, but the team expects him to take the field come Sunday. He missed a game due to a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this season and has produced just one tackle over the other two games combined, so Gregory has largely been a non-factor for the improved Dallas defense.