Gregory (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.
Gregory's trending in the right direction, as he was able to practice on a limited basis Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He has seven tackles in two games for Dallas since being reinstated following a suspension.
