Gregory (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Titans, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gregory did not participate at practice this week, but the Cowboys apparently feel well enough to give him the questionable tag regardless. The 25-year-old underwent a knee scope Oct. 23 and had the benefit of the bye last week to help recover. Dorance Armstrong would likely see increased snaps in a reserve role at defensive end should Gregory be unable to play.