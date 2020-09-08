The Cowboys and Gregory (suspension) have agreed to a contract extension through the 2021 season, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Conditionally reinstated by the NFL last Friday, Gregory has a path laid out for him to return to game action. Monday marked the first day of COVID testing, after which he can work out at the team facility, eventually be able to practice Oct. 5 and finally suit up Week 7 at Washington on Oct. 25. If all goes as planned, Gregory not only will have 10 chances to play this season, but potentially 16 more times next year.