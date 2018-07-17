Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Reinstated from suspension
Gregory has been reinstated from his indefinite suspension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy have limited the 2015 second-round pick to 14 games through three seasons. Gregory likely will have some conditions for full reinstatement, but he's at least on the right track toward competing for a role in the Cowboys' defensive line rotation. He should be available for the start of training camp in late July.
