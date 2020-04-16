Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Reinstatement decision not imminent
Gregory (suspension) isn't expected to be reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell prior to the NFL draft next week, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.
The 27-year-old has only appeared in 28 career games since being selected in the second round of the 2015 draft due to multiple violations of the league's old substance abuse policy, missing the entire 2017 and 2019 seasons. With a new CBA in place, however, Gregory is expected to return to the Cowboys' lineup once commissioner Roger Goodell officially reinstates him. The 27-year-old could bolster a pass rush that has a lot of question marks behind DeMarcus Lawrence -- he did record six of his seven career sacks in 2018 -- but even with Gregory and free-agent signing Aldon Smith in the fold, the club is likely to expend some draft capital at edge rusher as well.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Parker
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Forgotten first-half stars
Ben Gretch looks at guys who may not have closed the 2019 season well, but were certainly hot...
-
4/15 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is deep-diving into the first half studs from 2019 to find draft day value.
-
Best Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
April two-quarterback mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg analyzes the most interesting teams in our two quarterback mock draft.
-
4/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reviews the most recent 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included Jonathan Taylor off...