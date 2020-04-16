Gregory (suspension) isn't expected to be reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell prior to the NFL draft next week, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old has only appeared in 28 career games since being selected in the second round of the 2015 draft due to multiple violations of the league's old substance abuse policy, missing the entire 2017 and 2019 seasons. With a new CBA in place, however, Gregory is expected to return to the Cowboys' lineup once commissioner Roger Goodell officially reinstates him. The 27-year-old could bolster a pass rush that has a lot of question marks behind DeMarcus Lawrence -- he did record six of his seven career sacks in 2018 -- but even with Gregory and free-agent signing Aldon Smith in the fold, the club is likely to expend some draft capital at edge rusher as well.