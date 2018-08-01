Gregory (undisclosed) was removed from the NFI list Wednesday, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News News reports.

The Cowboys continue to ease Gregory back into practice, following the defensive end's conditional reinstatement from his 18-month suspension. Gregory has reportedly taken part in individual drills for the first time in the team's training camp, which is a positive step forward for the 25-year-old. If Gregory can continue to amp up his participation in training camp without setbacks, he will continue to increase his chances of seeing the field sometime during the 2018 season.

