Gregory (suspension) will participate at practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 27-year-old was conditionally reinstated by the NFL before the start of the season, and his path to rejoining the active roster begins with his return to practice this week. Gregory will ease into things Wednesday and will be eligible to play his first game of the year Oct. 25 at Washington.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Receives contract extension•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Stage set for return•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Reinstatement decision not imminent•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Eyeing reinstatement•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Still in contact with team•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Signed through 2020•