Gregory (suspension) had his roster exemption lifted Tuesday, meaning he's now on the Cowboys' active roster, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Gregory was reinstated to the NFL in early September, and he's been practicing with the team for two weeks now. The 27-year-old defensive end could make his first NFL appearance since 2018 against Washington on Sunday. The Nebraska product piled up six sacks over 14 games in 2018, and he could provide a pass-rushing boost since the Cowboys have recorded just 11 sacks through six contests.