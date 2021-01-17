Gregory recorded 21 tackles (15 solo) with 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass defended over 10 games in 2020.
All of Gregory's sacks came in two games, Week 12 against Washington and Week 16 against Philly. Given how much development time the 28-year-old has missed over the years due to his various suspensions, Gregory delivered a fairly impressive effort once he was reinstated. With a normal offseason ahead of him and one more year remaining on his current contract, he could emerge in 2021 as the pass-rushing bookend the Cowboys desperately need opposite DeMarcus Lawrence.
