Gregory (suspension) agreed to extend his contract through 2020, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The Cowboys are sticking by their 2015 second-round pick even as he prepares to serve the fourth suspension of his pro career. Gregory finally had a chance to show his talent in 2018 and responded with six sacks, 15 quarterback hits and two sacks on 457 defensive snaps (14 games). The decision to extend his contract suggests the Cowboys are optimistic Gregory will return from his indefinite suspension at some point during the 2019 campaign.

