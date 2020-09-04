The NFL conditionally reinstated Gregory (suspension) on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
A second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015, Gregory has endured multiple suspensions due to violations of the substance abuse policy, including missing the entire 2017 and 2019 seasons. On this occasion, he has a clear schedule laid out for him: report to the team Monday for COVID-19 testing, begin practice on Oct. 5, and be eligible to play Week 7 at Washington on Oct. 25, per Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News. Assuming he passes all those steps, Gregory will add a pass-rush element to the Cowboys defense, having recorded seven sacks in 28 career games.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Reinstatement decision not imminent•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Eyeing reinstatement•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Still in contact with team•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Signed through 2020•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Suspended indefinitely•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Finally makes impact•