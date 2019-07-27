Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Still in contact with team
Gregory (suspension) met with Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones on Thursday, the team's website reports. "I visited with Randy - had a good visit with him. I do feel he's doing the things and it's getting recognized by the decision-makers to really improve and be a productive player in the NFL," Jones said Friday.
Now on his fourth suspension from the league, Gregory has suited up for only 28 games since being selected in the second round of the 2015 draft, recording seven sacks and 45 tackles. His current banishment is an indefinite one, but the edge rusher is expected to apply for reinstatement in the near future, and the club still hopes he'll be able to make a contribution for them next season, or possibly even late in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Pick Westbrook
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: ADP
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about Average Draft Position data, highlighting...