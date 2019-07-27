Gregory (suspension) met with Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones on Thursday, the team's website reports. "I visited with Randy - had a good visit with him. I do feel he's doing the things and it's getting recognized by the decision-makers to really improve and be a productive player in the NFL," Jones said Friday.

Now on his fourth suspension from the league, Gregory has suited up for only 28 games since being selected in the second round of the 2015 draft, recording seven sacks and 45 tackles. His current banishment is an indefinite one, but the edge rusher is expected to apply for reinstatement in the near future, and the club still hopes he'll be able to make a contribution for them next season, or possibly even late in 2019.