Gregory won't return to Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a concussion, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gregory didn't have much of an impact in Sunday's season opener before being forced off the field. Clearing the concussion protocol won't be Gregory's only barrier to suiting up Week 2 against the Giants, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that he's in danger of beind disciplined again for a substance-related setback in August. Look for an update on Gregory's availability in the coming week.