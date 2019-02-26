Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Suspended indefinitely
The NFL is suspending Gregory indefinitely for a violation of the policy on substances of abuse, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gregory started his career in the league's substance abuse program after he reportedly tested positive for marijuana at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine. He later picked up three separate suspensions, limiting him to two appearances between the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The 26-year-old finally stayed out of trouble and earned a regular role in 2018, piling up 25 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and six sacks in 14 games while primarily playing on passing downs. Gregory likely is looking at a difficult path to reinstatement this time around.
