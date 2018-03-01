Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Team not preparing for reinstatement
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday that the team is preparing for a "worst-case scenario" regarding Gregory's (suspension) potential reinstatement from the NFL, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Gregory, a 2015 second-round pick, has appeared in just two games the past two seasons due to repeat violations of the NFL's drug policy, with the defensive end most recently receiving a one-year suspension in January of 2017. Though he's been eligible to apply for reinstatement since early November, it's unclear if Gregory intends to do so, given that he reportedly tested positive for marijuana shortly after receiving the one-year ban. At this time, Jones said the organization's top priority for Gregory is helping him get his life back in order rather than preparing him for a return to the gridiron.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Likely to pursue reinstatement in 2018•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Fails seventh drug test•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Receives one-year suspension•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Picks up first career sack Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Active Week 17•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Questionable to play in Week 17•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....