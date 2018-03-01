Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday that the team is preparing for a "worst-case scenario" regarding Gregory's (suspension) potential reinstatement from the NFL, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Gregory, a 2015 second-round pick, has appeared in just two games the past two seasons due to repeat violations of the NFL's drug policy, with the defensive end most recently receiving a one-year suspension in January of 2017. Though he's been eligible to apply for reinstatement since early November, it's unclear if Gregory intends to do so, given that he reportedly tested positive for marijuana shortly after receiving the one-year ban. At this time, Jones said the organization's top priority for Gregory is helping him get his life back in order rather than preparing him for a return to the gridiron.