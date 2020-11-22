Gregory (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is expected to play Week 11, barring any setbacks prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Though the illness resulted in Gregory managing only one limited practice Wednesday through Friday, he continued to test negative for COVID-19 throughout the week. Now that he's seemingly moved past whatever was ailing him, Gregory should be ready to handle his normal role in Dallas' defensive end rotation.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Questionable due to illness•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Confronted with illness•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Shifts to active roster•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Returning to practice this week•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Receives contract extension•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Stage set for return•