Gregory (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is expected to play Week 11, barring any setbacks prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Though the illness resulted in Gregory managing only one limited practice Wednesday through Friday, he continued to test negative for COVID-19 throughout the week. Now that he's seemingly moved past whatever was ailing him, Gregory should be ready to handle his normal role in Dallas' defensive end rotation.