Gregory (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Despite being listed as questionable for a second straight week, Gregory is expected to suit up for Week 5. The 28-year-old defensive end notched two sacks in Week 4, and he should have another advantageous matchup against the Giants' depleted offensive line.
More News
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Racks up first two sacks•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Active against Panthers•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Questionable but expected to play•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Comes off COVID-19 list•
-
Cowboys' Randy Gregory: Will be back Wednesday•