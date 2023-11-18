The Cowboys signed Evans to their active roster from their practice squad Saturday.

Dallas had elevated Evans from the practice squad each of the previous three weeks, so it was necessary for the team to sign him to the active roster in order for him to suit up Week 11. Evans played on a season-high 46 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps last Sunday against the Giants, tallying two assisted tackles. His role as a depth linebacker is especially important with the news that Leighton Vander Esch (neck) won't return this season.