Robinson received a two-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
This is Robinson's third suspension from the league, but the last two bans were for violating the league's policy on substance abuse. Robinson started the 2020 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, and he ended up playing just four games, posting 20 tackles (13 solo). He was already on the roster bubble before this suspension, and his chances of securing a spot in training camp are slimmer following this news.