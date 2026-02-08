Steward finished the 2025-26 regular season with 63 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, three defensed passes and a forced fumble over 17 contests.

Steward played exclusively on special teams in Week 1 and Week 7, but he was otherwise pretty heavily involved on defense and logged a defensive snap count north of 50 percent in six of the Cowboys' final seven games. The undrafted Troy product played in just one contest with Chicago during his rookie 2024 campaign, but he appears to have carved out a role moving forward with Dallas, especially given that Trevon Diggs was released in late December. Steward is slated to be an exclusive rights free agent, so the Cowboys are in control of whether he'll be back next season.