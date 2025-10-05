Steward will start at slot cornerback against the Jets on Sunday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

With Steward promoted to the slot corner position, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland will serve as the starters on the outside while Kaiir Elam works in rotation. Steward was limited to special-teams work in Week 1 but has played a significant role on defense over the last three weeks, during which he's logged 16 tackles (12 solo) and one pass defense.