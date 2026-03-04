The Cowboys assigned Steward a one-year exclusive rights free agent tender Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Steward took a notable step forward in Year 2 and was especially impressive at nickel cornerback. He began the 2025 campaign playing exclusively on special teams but played over 50 percent of defensive snaps in six of Dallas' final seven contests, totaling 63 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, three defensed passes and a forced fumble while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games.