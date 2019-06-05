Davis was a standout performer at OTAs on Wednesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Davis recorded a 4.31-second 40 time at his pro day in 2017 and he evidently has been flashing that speed in practice. On Wednesday, he caught two bombs in the two-minute drill, including one on a go route. If he can keep up the good work, Davis could force his way into consideration for a roster spot in August.

More News
Our Latest Stories