Cowboys' Reggie Davis: Looking good in practice
Davis was a standout performer at OTAs on Wednesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Davis recorded a 4.31-second 40 time at his pro day in 2017 and he evidently has been flashing that speed in practice. On Wednesday, he caught two bombs in the two-minute drill, including one on a go route. If he can keep up the good work, Davis could force his way into consideration for a roster spot in August.
