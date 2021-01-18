Robinson recorded one solo tackle and a forced fumble over five games in 2020.
A raw but athletic fourth-round pick out of Tulsa in the 2020 draft, Robinson was as affected by the lack of offseason prep as anybody, and he wound up being inactive for the first 11 games before the coaching staff felt he could be trusted. Even then, he only saw action on defense in two games before being bumped back to special teams for the final three. New defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will provide Robinson with a clean slate, and with the Cowboys likely to see a lot of departures from one of the league's worst secondaries, he could step into a much more significant role next season.