Cowboys' Reggie Robinson: Going to Dallas
The Cowboys selected Robinson in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 123rd overall.
Dallas has now double-dipped at corner, scooping Robinson out of Tulsa after nabbing Trevon Diggs from Alabama in the second round. Robinson is a standout athlete with plus length for the position, checking in at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. He also ran a 4.44 in the 40 and turned in strong scores in his other drills. He can play on the outside and use his ball skills, as evidenced by his four picks and 17 pass breakups as a senior in 2019. Dallas' cornerback depth is in good shape after this pick.
