Ash signed a contract with the Cowboys on Saturday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ash was on the Cowboys' practice squad and has played a handful of games with the team over the past two seasons with six recorded tackles. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a depth option at defensive tackle with veteran Stephen Paea (knee) opting for retirement earlier in October.

