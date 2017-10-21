Cowboys' Richard Ash: Joins Cowboys' 53-man roster
Ash signed a contract with the Cowboys on Saturday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Ash was on the Cowboys' practice squad and has played a handful of games with the team over the past two seasons with six recorded tackles. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a depth option at defensive tackle with veteran Stephen Paea (knee) opting for retirement earlier in October.
