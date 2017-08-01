Cowboys' Richard Ash: Practicing since Saturday
Ash (back) has been moved off the Active/NFI list, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Ash has appeared in a total of three games the past two seasons, recording six tackles. It's a good sign that he is cleared to play, as he's going to need training camp to prove he's worth keeping on the 53-man roster.
