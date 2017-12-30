Ash (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Ash was a limited participant in practice this week after sitting out Week 16 to earn the questionable tag. Ash would be slated for an increased workload if able to suit up since David Irving (concussion) has already been ruled out.

