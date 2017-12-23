Ash is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a shoulder injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Ash was a new addition to the injury report this week and did not participate at practice Thursday and Friday. The 25-year-old is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game, and the Cowboys could be forced to do some major reshuffling at defensive tackle with David Irving yet to clear the concussion protocol.