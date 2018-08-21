Ash was waived/injured by the Cowboys on Monday with a knee injury.

Ash suffered a knee injury and will revert to the Cowboys' injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers. The 26-year-old recorded 15 total tackles in 10 games with Dallas during the 2017 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...