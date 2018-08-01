Cowboys' Ricky Jeune: Signed by Cowboys
Jeune agreed to a contract with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic Dallas reports.
Juene, an undrafted free agent, was waived by the Rams last week. He ultimately cleared waivers and has now found an opportunity in Dallas. With 12 receivers currently on the depth chart, the rookie will look to turn heads as he attempts to earn a roster spot.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.
-
Reviewing latest 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included an...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Go Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Eisenberg RB sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at running back for the 2018 sea...
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...