Dowdle (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

For a sixth week in a row, Dowdle is operating with practice restrictions due to a lingering ankle issue. He's still been able to suit up for the past five game days, turning 38 touches into 132 yards from scrimmage and two TDs while working as Tony Pollard's primary backup. Friday's injury will unveil whether or not Dowdle enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's visit to the Dolphins.