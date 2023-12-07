Dowdle (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Dowdle maintained his activity level from one day prior as he continues to tend to an ankle injury, giving him just one more day to get back to full before the Cowboys potentially make a call on his status ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Eagles. If he's able to suit up, as he's done the previous three games with the health concern, he should be good for his typical snap share (18-26 percent) and touches (4-10) from the aforementioned span behind starting running back Tony Pollard.