Dowdle (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Dowdle also was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, giving him just one more opportunity to get back to all activity this week before the Cowboys potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Buffalo. He's been able to play through his ankle injury in each of Dallas' previous four contests, combining for 33 touches for 120 yards from scrimmage and two TDs during that span while working behind starting running back Tony Pollard.