Dowdle carried the ball 12 times for 79 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 49-17 win over the Giants.

The Cowboys' No. 2 running back saw a handful of touches in the first half, but Dowdle had the backfield to himself in the fourth quarter after Dallas began resting its starters in the rout and he took advantage, punching in a one-yard TD for the team's final score of the day. Tony Pollard only managed 55 rushing yards on 15 carries, but despite his recent struggles there's been no indication his hold on the starting role is slipping, and this was the first time all season Dowdle saw more than seven carries.