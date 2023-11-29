Dowdle (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

For a second consecutive week, Dowdle is tending to an ankle injury, only this time he got in for more on-field work, as evidenced by two limited listings and Wednesday's full practice. He thus is set to resume his complementary role behind the Cowboys' No. 1 running back Tony Pollard, which has amounted to 35 touches for 158 yards from scrimmage and two TDs in five games for Dowdle since the team's Week 7 bye.