Dowdle (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Dowdle appeared on Dallas injury reports for each of the past three weeks due to the ankle issue, but he proceeded to play in every contest. Though the Cowboys managed his practice workload once again in Week 14, Dowdle will be ready to handle his usual duties as the team's No. 2 running back behind Tony Pollard this Sunday. Through his 12 appearances on the season, Dowdle has found the end zone three times while averaging 5.3 carries and 0.9 catches for 28.1 scrimmage yards per game.